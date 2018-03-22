"I plead guilty to receiving an email and I'm looking forward to providing MPs with a full explanation."

Belgium is finalising a decision to purchase a new set of aircraft to replace the F-16s, but on Tuesday the Flemish socialist opposition revealed the existence of a Lockheed Martin report suggesting the craft's lifespan could be considerably extended. Belgian defence minister Vandeput (pictured) did not seem in the know about this report.

Colonel Harold Van Pee has defended his actions in the media: "The report says nothing new and (its importance) is exaggerated. You can get an old-timer to ride for a hundred years if you want! The question is: what can you still effectively do with these F16s. The study concentrates on the bodywork not on the weapons systems."