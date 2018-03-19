What are Belgians drinking down the pub? Author: CDC

Mon 19/03/2018 - 12:44 CDC Fresh figures from the Belgian drinks trade show that more and more Belgians are opting for special, high alcohol content beers instead of the common pilsner.

Beer remains the most popular beverage down the pub representing over half of all orders. Lager takes a lion's share of this: 32%. The remaining 20% share consists of special beers and fruit-flavoured beers. Mineral waters make up 26%, while soft drinks account for the remaining 19%. Wine, hot beverages and spirits are not included in the industry figures.

Drink sales are down 2.1%. Belgians are drinking less in restaurants and down the pub in all. Special beers and mineral waters with an aroma are gaining ground as are alcohol free beer.