Beer remains the most popular beverage down the pub representing over half of all orders. Lager takes a lion's share of this: 32%. The remaining 20% share consists of special beers and fruit-flavoured beers. Mineral waters make up 26%, while soft drinks account for the remaining 19%. Wine, hot beverages and spirits are not included in the industry figures.

Drink sales are down 2.1%. Belgians are drinking less in restaurants and down the pub in all. Special beers and mineral waters with an aroma are gaining ground as are alcohol free beer.