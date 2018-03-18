Men travel to and from work more than women do, something that can easily be explained by the fact that more women than men work part time.
More surprising is the contrast between men and women when it comes to journeys that are not work-related.
Women primarily leave the house to go shopping or to take or collect someone, more often than not their children. Meanwhile, men’s leisure time travel is far more often related to recreation, sport and culture than is women’s.
The study has also found that women use the bus or walk slightly more than men do. They are also far more likely than males to be a passenger in a car.
Flemings like their cars
The car retains its position as our region’s favourite means of transport. Around 65% of journeys are by car, be it as a driver or as a passenger. Once the distance between A and B exceeds 1km, the car comes out on top.
The vast majority of Flemings used their cars for getting to and from work, grocery shopping and leisure activities. Only for journeys to and from school and getting to and from the starting point for a walk or jog is the car not the most popular mode of transport.
Journeys of less that 1km are largely completed on foot or by bicycle. 1 in 4 of us cycles on journeys of between 3km and 5km.
However, most of us won’t cycle any further than that except for recreation.
Who uses the bus or train?
Public transports accounts for 1 in 20 of the total journeys made. Most of these are journeys to and from work or school. Busses, trams and metros are popular for the relatively short distances travelled by school children and students. The train is more popular for the longer distances a commute into work normally entails.