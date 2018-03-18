Men travel to and from work more than women do, something that can easily be explained by the fact that more women than men work part time.

More surprising is the contrast between men and women when it comes to journeys that are not work-related.

Women primarily leave the house to go shopping or to take or collect someone, more often than not their children. Meanwhile, men’s leisure time travel is far more often related to recreation, sport and culture than is women’s.

The study has also found that women use the bus or walk slightly more than men do. They are also far more likely than males to be a passenger in a car.