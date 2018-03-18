As regards atmosphere the Belgian Football Association couldn’t have wished for a better final.

Both Standard and Genk fans have a reputation for their enthusiastic support of their respective clubs through thick and thin, something that cannot always be said of fans of the other big clubs in the Belgian First Division.

Just ahead of kick off the Genk Fans treated us to an impressive tifo, while there were fireworks and smoke bombs at the Standard end. Just ahead of kick-off a considerable part Brussels King Boudewijn Stadium was submerged under a sea of red smoke.

Sadly the spectacle on the field was much less impressive than in the stands and the first was lacking in much in the way of goal-mouth action.