As regards atmosphere the Belgian Football Association couldn’t have wished for a better final.
Both Standard and Genk fans have a reputation for their enthusiastic support of their respective clubs through thick and thin, something that cannot always be said of fans of the other big clubs in the Belgian First Division.
Just ahead of kick off the Genk Fans treated us to an impressive tifo, while there were fireworks and smoke bombs at the Standard end. Just ahead of kick-off a considerable part Brussels King Boudewijn Stadium was submerged under a sea of red smoke.
Sadly the spectacle on the field was much less impressive than in the stands and the first was lacking in much in the way of goal-mouth action.
Standard’s Emond’s header on 15 landed on the roof of the goal. Neither team offered much in the way of combination football nor any attempts at goal were long rang shots. Standard’s Marin and Genk’s Seck both saw their shots go wide of goal.
Karelis did manage to hit the back of the net for KRC Genk. However, his goal was correctly disallowed for off-side. . Both Luyindama (Standard) and Aidoo (Genk) had chance to head home from corners. However, it was not to be and the half ended goalless.
An important save
Standard started the second half on the offensive with dangerous long-range shots from Edmilson and Fai, KRC Genk was nowhere ealier on in the half. However, the Limburgers’ had a great chance to go one up when Pozuelo was able to provide an excellent scoring opportunity for Karelis.
However, the Standard keeper Gillet took the ball from in front on Karelis’ nose and the score remained 0-0. At the other end Marin had a chance for Standard.
Gillet was on hand to save the day for Standard once again in the closing stages of the second half when he saved an Aidoo header. The score after 90 minutes was 0-0 and extra time was required to decide who would win the cup.
Emond heads Standard into cup heaven
The first period of extra time had was just two minutes old when a combination of good work by Mpoku and Carcela and blundering by the KRC Genk keeper Vukovic allowed Renaut Emond to score what turned out to be the only goal of the match.
Genk had to push forward if their trip to a freezing cold Brussels wasn’t to be in vein. Nastic’s cross almost went in and Malinovskiy also came close.
It was more of the same in the second period of extra time with Genk unable to get the better of Gillet.
KRC Genk went down to ten men in the closing stages of the second period of extra time when Nastic was given two yellow cards.