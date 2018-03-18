They are also becoming more and more aggressive.

Earlier this month on 5 and 6 March the police stage a large scale operation to get an idea of the extent of the problem. Then no fewer than 72 transit migrants were found. The police also discovered that transit migrants were using the coastal tram service to get to Zeebrugge where they hoped to stow away in the trailer of a lorry bound for the UK.

Mr Demeester says that the issue remains serious both at the port and at service stations and rest area along West Flemish motorways. Last week a total of 172 transmit migrants were found across the province, the highest weekly figure so far this year.

Around 40% were found in Zeebrugge, the rest were found in the coastal resorts of Blankenberge and De Panne, on or near to the motorway services at Jabbeke and in 12 other West Flemish municipalities. The lion’s share of the transit migrants were from Eritrea and Algeria.

