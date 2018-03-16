Mr Weyts believes ‘Expat op Pad’ will bring change thanks to a multilingual website and welcome teams. The project should strengthen social cohesion in these municipalities and will be government-funded

‘Expat op Pad’ bundles various initiatives for expats that are being launched by the municipal authorities. The three municipalities will invest in improved integration efforts for this large group of newcomers and adopt an active reception policy. Expats are heavily represented in the outskirts of Brussels. Expats in Tervuren account for about 22% of all residents, in Zaventem for 17% and in Hoeilaart for 14%. On average, expats stay in municipalities bordering Brussels for about seven years, Mr Weyts’s office has worked out. Afterwards they become important ambassadors of Flanders.