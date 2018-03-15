Rail journey to Amsterdam cut by 30 minutes

Bart Crols of the Belgian rail holding NMBS: "We have carried out extensive tests. We're ready for it! From Antwerp the Intercity will take the high speed train route to Amsterdam."

The change of route that starts on 9 April means the service will call at the Noorderkempen Station in Brecht (Belgium) and at Breda (The Netherlands). It will also stop at Brussels Airport Zaventem. The Intercity will no longer call at Roosendaal and Dordrecht in the Netherlands. From Antwerp passengers for these destinations will have to take an omnibus.

Sixteen daily services are planned. Four will terminate in the Dutch political capital, The Hague.