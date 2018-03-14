Greenpeace discovers alarming air quality at Belgian schools Author: CDC

Wed 14/03/2018 - 12:35 CDC The environmental organisation Greenpeace has revealed that the air quality at sixty percent of the Belgian schools it tested is either poor or giving cause for concern.

222 Belgian schools took part in Greenpeace's "My air, my school" investigation. Only seven schools were found to have air quality of a satisfactory level. At 76 schools the air quality was acceptable, but at all others there was at least cause for concern.

As a result of higher exhaust emissions nitrogen dioxide concentrations were 13% higher during school hours.

For four weeks nitrogen dioxide levels in the air were measured at the school gate, on the playground and in the class. Schools took part on a voluntary basis and were not selected as representative. Still each school will receive its individual findings as well as a set of recommendations.