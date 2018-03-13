A state of emergency has been declared and there is regular protest against by the opposition against the Ethiopian government. Things have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

The students should normally have remained in the East African country until mid-April. They will now complete their work experience elsewhere. Two of the students are studying occupational therapy, the rest are training to be teachers.

The college is trying to finds solutions for all of them. Another 4 work experience placements in Ethiopia were planned for students from the Nursing Department later this year. However, they are now looking for alternatives.