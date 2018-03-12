Customers at a lingerie store in Opwijk could not be seduced by online sales. Nathalie Cornelis, who is a regular shopper here, was hunting for a new bra: "Definitely in the case of a bra, you can say 'No, it doesn't fit!'. In a shop I can immediately look for an alternative."

Sales assistant Gwenda De Coninck points to three different models of one and the same bra: "They all look incredibly alike, but it's a different fit. You won't notice this if you make your purchase online!"

A survey conducted by the Fashion Union reveals that half of all lingerie stores have experienced a drop in sales of around 5% due to online purchases. Most customers remain loyal. Isolde Delanghe of the Fashion Union: "85% of people are sticking with their offline retailer, usually independent stores. Only a minority of consumers, usually younger people, are purchasing online. We do notice that even then they still prefer to visit a shop for personal advice”.