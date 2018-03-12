Almost 200,000 Canadians say they have Belgian roots and 15,000 people in Canada have duel Belgian-Canadian nationality. Between 1900 and 1918 more Belgians migrated to Canada than to the United States.

Many Canadian soldiers fought in Belgium during the two World Wars. A visit to Canada this year fits perfectly into the four years of commemorations of the centenary of World War I.

Canada paid a high price to secure our freedom. Of the 60,661 Canadian soldiers that were killed in battle during the Great War, a quarter died in Belgium.

The Walloon city of Mons (Hainaut) was the last Belgian city liberated by the Canadians. During their visit King Filip and Queen Mathilde will take a look at the canon that fired the final shots of the First World War. The Canadian canon was given to the City of Mons at the end of the war. It is currently on loan to the Canadian War Museum.

The classic war poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ was written by the Canadian Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae.

In addition to their great sacrifice during World War I, Canadian soldiers also played an important role in liberating Belgium from German occupation in the latter stages of World War II.