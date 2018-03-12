The woman had been staying with her parents after problems flared up in her relationship. She already has two children and nobody knew that she was pregnant. She gave birth during the recent holiday. It was only on Saturday that her father discovered the baby's body in a box and decided to alert the police. A judge will decide on Friday whether the woman will remain in custody.
Mother accused of killing new-born
