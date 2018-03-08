Figures from the Scientific Institute for Public Health show that the epidemic is now even worse than last year's epidemic at its worst point. Flu expert Prof Marc Van Ranst: "Up to 700 patients per 100,000 head of population are consulting their GP in comparison with only 600 a week ago. We're talking about children in particular: figures for adults and seniors have stabilised.”

The peak is falling late this year. Prof Marc Van Ranst: "Normally around week 15 we've fallen back to zero. Today in week 9 we're still relatively high.

School holidays limit the spread of the flu and the recent early half term break means we're experiencing a plateau rather than a peak. It's hard to say when the epidemic will be at an end. Prof Marc Van Ranst: "Hospitals are still pretty full with flu patients. Only when their number falls can we see the end is in sight."

