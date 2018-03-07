The number of complaints about stalking has been falling for years. In 2012 there were a record 22,000 complaints. The most recent figures speak of 17,600 complaints.

Anne Groenen, who is researching this issue at Hogeschool UC Leuven Limburg: "Subpoenaing 52% of cases isn't really a lot. A couple of years ago the figure was a lot higher: around 70%."

The researcher doesn't believe police and prosecutors are being too lax. Anne Groenen: "We've seen the number of subpoenas fall drastically. That means police and prosecutors are taking the mater seriously and as a priority. Research shows that victims above all want an end to the advances so that they can pick up the thread again. We often notice that when the police question a stalker his behaviour stops. A conviction isn't necessary."

Often no action is taken because there's a lack of evidence. This was the case in around a third of the dossiers in 2016. Many victims also drop their complaint.

