In a state on TED’s Blog the organisation writes “Today at TEDxBrussels, an independently organised TEDx event, speaker and performance artist Deborah De Robertis was forcibly removed from the stage by one of the event’s organisers, who objected to the talk’s content”.

“We have reviewed the situation and spoken with the organiser. While we know there are moments when it is difficult to decide how to respond to a situation, this response was deeply inappropriate. We are immediately revoking the TEDxBrussels license granted to this individual”.

"The Curator of TEDxBrussels is the economist and former politician Rudy Aernoudt. He should have introduced and presented the event. However, he was absent for person reasons and his role was taken on by the violinist and former musical director of the Flemish Opera Rudolf Werthen.

The organisers of Monday’s TEDxBrussels event are refusing to comment on what happened.

TED is a prestigious series of talks in which speakers get a maximum of 18 minutes to spread innovative ideas and tell how they can contribute to a better world. It started off as a 4-day conference in the US state of California.

In order to use the name TEDx local organisers have to adhere to very strict rules. TEDx-Brussels was one of the largest such events in Europe.

