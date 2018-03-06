The figures for young people are more encouraging. According to figures from the road safety institute VIAS, the number of youngsters dying on our roads is half what it was a decade ago.

VIAS says that this is the most encouraging news in the whole of its survey. Last year there was a further fall of 5% in the number of young road fatalities.



VIAS’ Stef Willems says that road safety awareness campaigns have not missed the mark. He address that “Youngsters are passing their driving test later and how they go out has changed too. They aren’t going to big out of town discotheques and choose to go out in town and city centres that they can reach by public transport”.