The driver has meanwhile resurfaced in France and has been arrested by the police.

The accident is believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, around 3:15AM, but it was only shortly after 7AM that it was noticed. Prosecutors first said that they had found a dead woman in the crash, but later confirmed the victim was a 20-year-old male.

The driver made himself known to French police around 1PM. In France he has a record for multiple theft and a hit and run accident. He is known to Belgian police in connection with theft. Traffic experts say that the driver first made a movement to the left and then suddenly turned to the right. Belgium is seeking his extradition.