A series of special events are being organised. At the Army Museum you can admire suits of armour while listening to heavy metal concerts with the crème of Belgian heavy metal bands taking part. Head bangers are in for a treat as they will be able to recover in the whiplash bar.

Saturday also signals events to mark the closure of Elsene Museum. The museum is set to close for renovation work until 2021, but will be open free of charge today and on Sunday. Admire original posters by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, the paintings of Ensor and Magritte as well as the only Dürer in public ownership in Belgium.

Visit on Sunday and take part in dancing in the style of the Moulin Rouge, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec's haunt. It's lights out at 9PM!

