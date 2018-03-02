The stop-motion video is proving to be a real social media hit. Basel Zobieda came to Belgium 8 years ago just before Syria become embroiled in the bloody civil war that is still going on to this day.
The film shows the love-hate relationship that the film-maker has with his home city Leuven. Basel Zobieda worked on the film for four months in his free time.
He is currently studying Physiotherapy at Leuven University. He is now working on a new video featuring other towns cities and villages in Belgium.