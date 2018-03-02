Company behind “Sugar Daddy” website summoned to appear in court Author: MB

Fri 02/03/2018 - 15:39 MB The company behind the dating site Rich Meet Beautiful dating site and its CEO have been summoned to appear in court in Brussels at the end of April. The Judicial Authorities are prosecuting Digisec Media Limited and its CEO for violations of the law forbidding sexism in the public domain.

The company’s Rich Meats Beautiful website has also been blocked at the request of the judicial authorities.

The site hit the headlines last year when it used a large advertising hording to try a persuade young attractive women to sign up for dates with older rich men.

The Judicial Authorities launched an investigation and on 6 February a summons was sent to Digisec Media Limited and its CEO Sigurd Vedal (photo above).

They stand accused of attempting to commit immoral behaviour or prostitution, advertising a service that facilitates immoral behaviour or prostitution and of having breached article 2 of the law against sexism in the public domain.
 