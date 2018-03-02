The company’s Rich Meats Beautiful website has also been blocked at the request of the judicial authorities.

The site hit the headlines last year when it used a large advertising hording to try a persuade young attractive women to sign up for dates with older rich men.

The Judicial Authorities launched an investigation and on 6 February a summons was sent to Digisec Media Limited and its CEO Sigurd Vedal (photo above).

They stand accused of attempting to commit immoral behaviour or prostitution, advertising a service that facilitates immoral behaviour or prostitution and of having breached article 2 of the law against sexism in the public domain.

