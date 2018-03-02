According to the ‘Early school leavers’ report that looked at youngsters between the ages of 18 and 25 that left school without any qualifications 7,167 young people entered the labour market without any qualifications during the 2015-2016 school year.

This compares with 61,707 youngsters (almost 90%) that graduated with a diploma during the same school year.

When the economy is doing well the temptation is greater for youngster to leave school without qualifications and try and find a job.

The figures show that this was very much the case in provinces where the number of vacancies has increased and the number of unemployed looking for work has decreased the most such as East Flanders and Limburg.

In Limburg the number of youngsters leaving school without any qualifications rose by 1.5%. Meanwhile, there was no change in Flemish Brabant.