However, the court ruled that ban on religious symbols or not, the girls should be allowed to wear their headscarves in class.

The judge based his decision on the provision for freedom to practice one’s religion that is enshrined in the European Treaty on Human Rights.

The Head of the Flemish Community Education Authority Raymonda Verdyck has confirmed that the Maasland School Group is to appeal.

As the Maasland School Group has lodged an appeal the headscarf ban will remain in place until the appeal is heard. The girls will not be allowed to wear their head scarves in class for the time being. 3 of the 11 girls whose parents that had taken legal action against the headscarf ban have since left the schools run by the Maasland School’s Group.

