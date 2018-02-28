This is colder than the -7°C that was recorded at the Ukkel Weather Centre on Monday night.

At 7am temperatures at Zaventem in Flemish Brabant had dropped to -10.1°C. Meanwhile, temperatures were of between -5°C and -8°C were recorded in coastal areas of West Flanders.

The lowest temperatures by far were recorded at Elsenborn on the High Fens in Liège province. There temperatures dropped to -18°C.

According to the VRT’s weatherman Frank Deboosere, it is almost 5 years ago (13 March 2013) that we experienced such a cold night.