But the tables are turning. A depression now situated to the south-west of Belgium is to take over from the strong high pressure area in Scandinavia, and this heralds a change in the weather. More clouds will be drifting in from the south on Thursday, with temperatures climbing slightly above zero. It may snow just a little, but nothing much.

Things will get more tricky on Friday, as more precipitation is expected; this may be light snow or rain, but the result is the same: snow on the roads or black ice could make the situation very hazardous. "a situation we will have to monitor", Hagedoren says.