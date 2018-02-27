The VRT's weather presenter Sabine Hagedoren says we should prepare for two more very cold nights, and a very cold Wednesday with a strong wind from the continent making it feel like well below zero Celsius, like -10° Celsius.
But the tables are turning. A depression now situated to the south-west of Belgium is to take over from the strong high pressure area in Scandinavia, and this heralds a change in the weather. More clouds will be drifting in from the south on Thursday, with temperatures climbing slightly above zero. It may snow just a little, but nothing much.
Things will get more tricky on Friday, as more precipitation is expected; this may be light snow or rain, but the result is the same: snow on the roads or black ice could make the situation very hazardous. "a situation we will have to monitor", Hagedoren says.
Frost driven back to the north-east
The good news is that the blistering cold will disappear slowly but surely as from Thursday. In the weekend, temperatures could climb to 6 or 7 Celsius, with the night frost disappearing altogether by Monday.
Over the weekend, a mix between showers and sunny or dry spells is expected.