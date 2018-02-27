The hoax took place at a scouts camp. The two first put lamp fuel on the pants a friend was wearing while he was asleep. They next set fire to the pants to see what would happen. The victim suffered heavy burns on his legs.

The Scout members responsible for the joke do not have to go to jail. One man was cleared from all charges, while the other was given 100 hours of community service. The ruling judge argued the act was not premeditated.

The victim has recovered relatively well. "Cycling remains difficult, and when it's cold my legs are itching. I bear the scars for the rest of my life, but I realise it could have been much worse." The victim will get a financial compensation worth 30,000 euros.