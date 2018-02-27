The VRT's traffic expert Hajo Beeckman was talking of "the busiest morning rush hour on Belgian motorways since Christmas". He added that "you particularly need a lot of patience to reach Brussels by car" as access roads, but also roads in the city centre, were completely saturated.

This being said, traffic jams were not extreme as some had feared, maybe because of the fact that many decided to work home and because of the dry weather. Other problems were mainly situated around Antwerp, as usual, between Antwerp and Brussels and between Ghent and Brussels.