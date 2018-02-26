At the Belgian rail transport company NMBS the strike will already get under way from 10pm this evening. “Severely disruption” to rail services can be expected between 10pm on Monday and the close of services on Tuesday.

For the very latest information check the NMBS’ website

The Flemish public transport company De Lijn says that it expect “limited disruption” on its network. Only in Antwerp and Ghent where the socialist trades union is relatively strong can longer than normal waits at bus and tram stops.

De Lijn expects that around 50% of services will run in the two cities tomorrow.

De Lijn’s Astrid Hulhoven told VRT News that "Are not explicitly requesting passengers to seek an alternative, because general speaking the disruption should be ok”.

"However, it is certainly a good idea to check our website and our social media feeds to see which services are running on your bus or tram route”.

Meanwhile, the Brussels public transport company MIVB advises its passengers to seek alternatives as it expects severe disruption. It will place regular updates on its Facebook and Twitter feeds as well as on its website.