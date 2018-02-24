Mr Byltjes had been in India for just one day when he started to feel unwell. Two Indians took him to hospital, but he died on the way. According to an Indian autopsy report, he died of natural causes. The Fleming was said to have suffered cardiac arrest.

However, a second autopsy carried out ahead of Mr Byltjes’ cremation here in Belgium found that he had died a violent death. His skull had been fractured and his liver was torn as a result of him having been kicked.

The injuries had been sustained while he was still alive. Yet more shocking was the discovery that the heart and kidneys had been taken from Mr Byltjes’ body.