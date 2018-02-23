The news appears in Friday’s edition of the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and has been confirmed by VRT News’ sources.

The pilot project that has been given the name Commerce Information Network was launched by the retail federation Comeos and the Federal Police Service in 2016 is a great success.

Shops are able to post reports of any suspicious activity onto a secure website. Police screen the information and act on it if it is believed to be useful.

The chains must believe that the criminal activity in their stores is linked to organised crime and not simply petty pilfering before they report it on the site. The information posted can include photographs, videos and a written description of the suspect behaviour and its perpetrator.