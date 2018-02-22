Six instances of the abuse and exploitation of children have been confirmed. Staff members involved all got the sack. It has emerged that a further nine other staff members were involved in intimidation and unacceptable behaviour towards adults. Seven have been sacked. Two employees were warned about their behaviour. No Belgians were involved as perpetrators.
Author: CDCNo Belgians involved in Plan International child abuse
Thu 22/02/2018 - 11:17 CDC In the wake of the Oxfam sex scandal Plan Belgium, the Belgian division of Plan International, has confirmed that there are several instances of Plan International staff abusing children