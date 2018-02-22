The chemistry student was caught red handed in the communal showers by the female student he was trying to film. Tine Dezeure of Ghent University: "The student used his gsm to film in the cubicles of the communal showers. He filmed underneath the cabin door and was caught by the victim. She confronted him, informed the university authorities and filed a complaint with the police. We banned him from all halls of residence."

The university authorities may take disciplinary action that could result in exclusion.