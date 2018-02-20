However, just 23% of children in Belgium as a whole and just 1 in 6 children in Flanders are strapped in properly.

Vias surveyed more than 1,000 children shorter than 1.35 metres from all over Belgium to check that they were being strapped in properly. The results of the survey make shocking reading.

• Of those surveyed just 23% were strapped in properly with the correct seat attached correctly with a seat belt.

• 50% of children surveyed were in the correct seat, but it wasn’t attached correctly.

• 14% of children were sat in a seat that wasn’t suitable for size and/or weight.

• 13% were not strapped in at all.

The figures for Flanders were worse than for the Brussels-Capital Region or Wallonia.