An Oxfam report that guarantees the anonymity of those involved states that an investigation was carried out into allegations against the then head of mission Roland Van Hauwermeiren in connection with possible sex parties at his home in Haiti.

Stefaan Declercq: "That certain members of staff called on the services of prostitutes during the Haiti mission was criticised and proved. What Roland writes in his open letter is in flagrant opposition to our report. It's clear that at the minute he's lying..."

The scandal is also impacting on Oxfam Belgium. Stefaan Declercq: "We've lost 350 donors out of 150,000. The damage to our reputation is great."

Mr Declercq sees the thousands of Oxfam volunteers and those that suffered in Haiti as the victims of this scandal. Oxfam's regional director is apologising to the government of Haiti. Despite the present scandal Oxfam intends to continue foreign aid efforts: "The world hasn't become a nicer place. The damage and the shadow of this case will pursue us for some time to come."

