Metro services are operating on line 1 between Stokkel and Weststation.

Tram lines 3, 4, 7, 19, 25, 39, 51, 55, 81, 82, 92, 93 and 94 are operating too. There are no trams 44, 62 and 97.

The Brussels local transport company MIVB says half of all services are running to schedule on these lines. This corresponds to a holiday service. The company urges the travelling public to be patient.

Less than half the capital's bus services are operating: buses are running on lines 15, 21 (to Brussels Airport), 29, 34, 36, 38, 43, 45, 46, 48, 50, 53, 54, 59, 60, 63, 64, 66, 71, 78, 87, 88, 89 and 95, but waiting times are longer.

The socialist and liberal unions are taking part in the strike. The Christian union isn't. The MIVB says passengers can keep up to date on Facebook and Twitter.