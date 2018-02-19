Mr Weyts revoked the Rijbewijs Driving School’s official recognition in 2016. However, he is now taking legal action to ensure that the 80 drivers that were given driving licence based on their ability to pay rather than their ability to drive have their licences revoked. This will be the case if the court convicts them.

"This is a clear sign to dishonest driving school and to those that think that they can con the system”, Mr Weyts said.

"There is no short cut to getting a driving licence".

