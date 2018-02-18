Yasmin Van Damme adds that the way we deal with teenage pimps, also known as “lover boys” is not good.

“The girls are sent to institutions in the city where the proximity to the pimps is great and it is easy for them to run away, which they also do”.

“We are in favour of sending them away to a secret location and keeping them isolated while they receive individual psychological help”.

“When a girls is picked up after having run away she is brought back to the same place she ran away from or she is taken to a secure institution. She remains there for a couple of months and is then sent back to a standard institution”.

"In practice we see that the girls are passed around from institution to institution, while in reality there are only two institution in the whole country that have the expertise to help these girls. However, both of these are semi-open intuitions that the girls can run away from very easily and where the situations doesn’t become under control”, Ms Van Damme added.