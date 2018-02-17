A 26-year-old man has been detained in the East Flemish municipality of Denderleeuw after he punched the guard on a train he travelling on without a ticket. The incident happened on Friday evening.

The Dendermonde section of East Flemish Judicial Authorities report that the train guard will be off work for four days as a result of his injuries.

The incident started after the guard asked the passenger for his ticket. The man was found to be travelling without a ticket and became aggressive. He repeatedly struck the guard.

The police were called and the aggressive passenger was detained when the train reached Denderleeuw station. He has been questioned by an Examining Magistrate in Denderleeuw. The Judicial Authorities has requested that he remains in custody.

