In Ghent there tram services no tram services on all but one line, Line 1. There is a half-hourly service on bus routes 3 and 5. All other city bus services are not running.

In the area around Ghent around 25% of the busses are running. There are virtually no services on urban bus networks in Aalst and Sint-Niklaas.

In the Dender area around half of services are running. 75% of services are running in the Flemish Ardennes, in the south of East Flanders.