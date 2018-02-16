The strike has hit services in urban areas the hardest. Below you will find a summery per province of the disruption you can expect.
Antwerp Province
The City of Antwerp is an especially badly hit with just 1 in 5 trams running. Many bus routes are not being served. Elsewhere in Antwerp Province around 50% of services are running.
East Flanders
In Ghent there tram services no tram services on all but one line, Line 1. There is a half-hourly service on bus routes 3 and 5. All other city bus services are not running.
In the area around Ghent around 25% of the busses are running. There are virtually no services on urban bus networks in Aalst and Sint-Niklaas.
In the Dender area around half of services are running. 75% of services are running in the Flemish Ardennes, in the south of East Flanders.
Limburg Province
Around half of all bus services are running in Limburg Province. However, it is a very varied picture with rural services almost all running, while there are no busses at all on the urban networks in towns such as Sint-Truiden, Tongeren, Hasselt.
Flemish Brabant
In the Leuven and Hageland areas just 10% of services are running. In the Overijse/Hoeilaart/Huldenberg area around 50% of services are running. 7 out of ten busses are running on the busy route between Ninove (East Flanders) and Brussels, via Dilbeek.
25% of the services in the Grimbergen, Asse and Haacht ares are running. There are no De Lijn busses running in the Londerzeel and Vilvoorde areas.
Most of De Lijn shops are also closed.