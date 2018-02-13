What would become a second-degree fine for hogging the middle would cost the offending motorist 116 if paid on the spot and 160 euro is paid later.

Currently the level of what is now a first degree fine is 58 euro if paid on the spot and 85 euro if paid later.

"Driving persistently in the middle lane is a form of very annoying driving. It forces other road-users to overtake on the right, something that is also forbidden, or to cross more than one lane in order to overtake, something which poses great risks for other road-users.

Mr Popelier feels that this kind of irritating behaviour “is punished far too little”, possible because it is quite difficult to catch offenders doing it. The best way of catching them would be to install cameras that can film motorists over a long distance.