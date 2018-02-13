The row started when Natuurmonument’s Head Bjørn van den Boom said in an interview with the Dutch daily ‘De Volkskrant’ that “The Flemish coast is a disaster. It’s one giant boulevard.

That’s why all those Belgians are coming here,” Mr Van den Boom was speaking after figures were released showing a record number of tourists coming to the Netherlands. The figures also showed an 11% year-on-year rise in visitors arriving to enjoy the unspoilt Dutch coast.