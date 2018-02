The images showed severely deformed pigs, pigs with infected wounds, large abscesses…

El Pozo said in a statement that the pig breeders conforms to both Spanish and European legislation. The company added that the pigs that were filmed were animals that were born ill or malformed and had been kept apart from other animals.

Now two of Belgium’s biggest supermarket chains Colruyt and Delhaize have decided to (temporarily) withdraw El Pozo products from their shelves.