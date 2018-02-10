The start of the half-term break means carnival parades up and down the country, but in Blankenberge city fathers and mothers are being very strict this year. All groups taking part in the pageant were asked to allow a jury to check their carnival costumes beforehand, but the carnival group Tirolertjes ('Wee Tyroleans') would have nothing of it and refused to allow their carnival free spirit to be subjected to any scrutiny.

Daphné Dumery, the city cabinet member charged with carnival told VRT Radio 2: "We heard they planned to walk the streets as tramps. We didn't trust this one bit!"