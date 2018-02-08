Belgian economic growth is predicted to total 1.8% this year. This is better than last year, when it was only 1.7%. However, the EU average is 2.3%.

The 1.8% growth figure is good news for the Belgian government that made its budgetary calculations on the assumption that Belgian growth would total 1.7% in 2018. Belgium's poor performance, when compared to the bloc as a whole, is often explained as the result of the way that the country experienced the recent economic downturn. The Belgian economy suffered fewer blows than its neighbours and as a result is coming back from a better position cancelling out the prospect of spectacular growth.

