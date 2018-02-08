Mr Bourgeois told lawmakers that the reasons for the waiting list had nothing to do with a lack of capacity. Some candidates fail to take up a place because of personal reasons linked to illness or poor childcare. Others are already taking a course at the employment agency and are doing right not to miss this. Sometimes people do have to wait for the start of their course. At other times the agency choses to wait until there are enough candidates for a particular language in order to start a course.

The integration select committee will visit the agency in the aftermath of the decision to allow 170 to leave the organisation. Integration minister Homans points to the influx of migrants and refugees that has stopped and means that there is less work. The opposition accuses Mr Bourgeois, who was formerly in charge, and the current minister Homans of poor leadership.

