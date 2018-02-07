Under Belgian law all ice and snow must be removed because a motorist must have 100% visibility at all times and this is only the case when all ice and snow are removed.

In Belgium police do not carry out any targeted checks intended to ensure specifically that Belgian drivers scrape snow and ice off their windscreen, but if officers notice a moving vehicle with a windscreen where the visibility is hampered by snow and/or ice, it's quite likely you will be hauled out of traffic and fined. The fine in Belgium is 58 euros - less than in the Netherlands, but still, it's better if you can avoid funding the Belgian treasury in this way!

