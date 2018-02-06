The lorry reversed into the side of the supermarket. VRT Radio 2’s Yasmina El Messaouidi reports from the scene that "The ram raiders probably tried to crawl into the shop through the hole that was made in the wall”.

"However, when one of the alleged ram-raiders crawled through the hole one of the walls in the building collapsed”, Yasmina el Messaouidi added.

The local fire service confirms that they has been a dead person found under the rubble. However, it has not yet been officially confirm that the deceased is one of the ram raiders.

There is now a large hole in the wall of the supermarket. The badly-damaged lorry is parked next the fence on the store’s car park.

The police and the Judicial Authorities are at the scene.