There was no repeat of the drubbing Sporting Charleroi were given by Club Brugge in the quarter final of the Belgian Cup three weeks ago. In a hard-fought game Ilaimaharitra opened the scoring on 23 minute for the visitors.

However, Sporting Charleroi’s joy was short-lived and Club Brugge drew level through Limbombe 2 minutes later. Sporting Charleroi went 2-1 on 31 minutes through Hendrickx and the half ended 2-1 to Sporting Charleroi.

The second half was just 5 minutes old when Vanaken equalised for Club Brugge. Wesley put them 3-2 up on 74 minutes. However, Razael’s equaliser on 80 minutes made for a final score of 3-3.

The Charleroi keeper Penneteau made some excellent save in difficult circumstances. Club Brugge should be ashamed of some of their fans for the racial abuse they hurled at Sporting Charleroi’s N’Ganga.

The result sees no change at all at the top. Club Brugge are still first with 58 points from 25 games. Sporting Charleroi are 2nd with 47 points.