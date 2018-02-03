Building a new home in an open space, on a big piece of land, is becoming something of the past, experts have warned already. There is no space left in Flanders, and the Flemish government also wants to encourage what it calls "compact living", in smaller homes and closer to one another, which would also reduce heating costs.

Daems estimates a tax cut could earn potential buyers "a few hundred euros each year, possibly between 500 and 1,000 euros per year." This could convince people to take the step, the Flemish parties argue. Under the proposal, the local authority would get the powers to decide where and when, and how much tax benefits are being applied.

Encouraging people to live in the centre, could also boost life in 'forgotten' boroughs.