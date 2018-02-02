The structural budget deficit is in line with what the Federal Government had aimed for. However, at 1.13% the nominal deficit is much lower than the 1.7% target.

Ms Wilmès says that the government policies are coming to fruition. She remembered how the opposition said that the 2017 budget was built on “a foundation of straw”. However, “Today all our predictions have been confirmed”.

"After all the ominous reports and framing, it is now time for reality and figures”, the Federal Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt (Flemish nationalist) told journalists. He added that last year Belgium made the greatest effort of any Eurozone country.

The overall national debt has also fall from 106.7% to 103% of GDP since the current Federal Government took office in October 2014.

