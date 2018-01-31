It is the 30th time that a fish of the year has been chosen. Each year an undervalued fish that is caught by our fishermen is chosen in an effort to promote it among the region’s fish eaters.

Just 2% of Belgian families said that they had eaten monkfish during the course of last year.

Monkfish is relatively expensive, but doesn’t have any bones and is easy to prepare. VLAM’s Liliane Driesen told VRT News that sustainability also speaks in its favour.

"There are dozens of kinds of fish, but they need to be amply available and caught by Flemish fishermen. We also look at whether a fish is tasty enough and look at the health of the population of the species of fish”, Ms Driesen said.